Britney Spears Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Femme Fatale' Singer

Britney Spears has got significant popularity over the years. The singer has delivered hit after hit when it comes to music albums. Her songs have become iconic and fans still listen to her music with the same excitement as they did when it first came out. The singer has a huge list of awards due to her immense popularity with songs. During her prime, her albums often sold out soon after their release. Thus with a huge number of fans with her, here is a short trivia quiz to test one’s knowledge about the singer. The following quiz is filled with fun trivia facts about Britney Spears which only a few hard-core fans of Britney may remember or know of.

Britney Spears trivia quiz

What was the name of her debut album?

Crazy

Britney

Britney Spears

...Baby one more Time

What year did Britney release her single '...Baby One More Time'

1987

1998

1999

2001

2003

When did she release her debut album?

1998

1999

2000

2001

2003

Which is the correct order of Britney's tours?

Crazy Tour, Oops! Tour, In The Zone Tour, Baldy Tour, Circus

Baby one more Time tour, Crazy 2k, Oops World Tour, Dream withing a Dream Tour, In the Zone tour, Circus

Baby one more Time tour, Crazy 2k, Oops World Tour, Dream withing a Dream Tour, Onyx Hotel Tour, M&M's tour, Circus

Britney tour, Crazy 2k, Oops World Tour, Dream withing a Dream Tour, Onyx Hotel Tour, M&M's tour, Circus

Britney tour, Crazy 2k, Britney Tour, Onyx Hotel Tour, M&M's tour

Which is her highest-grossing tour?

Crazy 2k

Baby One More Time

Oops

Onyx Hotel

M&M's

In the video for 'Toxic', Britneys hair changes from

Blonde - Brunette - Red - Brunnette

Blonde - Red - Brunnette - Blonde

Blonde - Red - Black - Blonde

Blonde - Red - Black

It stays blonde

In what year did Britney famously dance with a snake at the VMA's?

2000

2001

2002

2003

1999

Which of these (later released) singles featured on the 'Greatest Hits' album had not been previously released?

Just Begun

Do Somethin'

Don't let me Be The last to Know

Born to Make You Happy

Me against the Music

Select the correct order of albums

BOMT - Oops - ITZ - Circus

BOMT - Oops - Britney - ITZ - Circus - Blackout

BOMT - Oops - Britney - ITZ - Blackout - Circus

BOMT - Britney - Oops - Britney - ITZ - Blackout - Circus

BOMT - Britney - Oops - ITZ - Blackout - Circus - Britney

Which of these songs has been featured on two albums (excluding greatest hits)?

Blackout

Radar

Stronger

Do Somethin'

Everytime

Answers:

...Baby one more Time

1998

1999

Baby one more Time tour, Crazy 2k, Oops World Tour, Dream withing a Dream Tour, Onyx Hotel Tour, M&M's tour, Circus

Onyx Hotel

Blonde - Red - Black - Blonde

2001

Do Somethin'

BOMT - Oops - Britney - ITZ - Blackout - Circus

Radar

