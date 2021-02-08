Britney Spears Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Femme Fatale' Singer

Britney Spears has got significant popularity over the years. The singer has delivered hit after hit when it comes to music albums. Her songs have become iconic and fans still listen to her music with the same excitement as they did when it first came out. The singer has a huge list of awards due to her immense popularity with songs. During her prime, her albums often sold out soon after their release. Thus with a huge number of fans with her, here is a short trivia quiz to test one’s knowledge about the singer. The following quiz is filled with fun trivia facts about Britney Spears which only a few hard-core fans of Britney may remember or know of.
Britney Spears trivia quiz
What was the name of her debut album?
- Crazy
- Britney
- Britney Spears
- ...Baby one more Time
What year did Britney release her single '...Baby One More Time'
When did she release her debut album?
Which is the correct order of Britney's tours?
- Crazy Tour, Oops! Tour, In The Zone Tour, Baldy Tour, Circus
- Baby one more Time tour, Crazy 2k, Oops World Tour, Dream withing a Dream Tour, In the Zone tour, Circus
- Baby one more Time tour, Crazy 2k, Oops World Tour, Dream withing a Dream Tour, Onyx Hotel Tour, M&M's tour, Circus
- Britney tour, Crazy 2k, Oops World Tour, Dream withing a Dream Tour, Onyx Hotel Tour, M&M's tour, Circus
- Britney tour, Crazy 2k, Britney Tour, Onyx Hotel Tour, M&M's tour
Which is her highest-grossing tour?
- Crazy 2k
- Baby One More Time
- Oops
- Onyx Hotel
- M&M's
In the video for 'Toxic', Britneys hair changes from
- Blonde - Brunette - Red - Brunnette
- Blonde - Red - Brunnette - Blonde
- Blonde - Red - Black - Blonde
- Blonde - Red - Black
- It stays blonde
In what year did Britney famously dance with a snake at the VMA's?
Which of these (later released) singles featured on the 'Greatest Hits' album had not been previously released?
- Just Begun
- Do Somethin'
- Don't let me Be The last to Know
- Born to Make You Happy
- Me against the Music
Select the correct order of albums
- BOMT - Oops - ITZ - Circus
- BOMT - Oops - Britney - ITZ - Circus - Blackout
- BOMT - Oops - Britney - ITZ - Blackout - Circus
- BOMT - Britney - Oops - Britney - ITZ - Blackout - Circus
- BOMT - Britney - Oops - ITZ - Blackout - Circus - Britney
Which of these songs has been featured on two albums (excluding greatest hits)?
- Blackout
- Radar
- Stronger
- Do Somethin'
- Everytime
Answers:
- ...Baby one more Time
- 1998
- 1999
- Baby one more Time tour, Crazy 2k, Oops World Tour, Dream withing a Dream Tour, Onyx Hotel Tour, M&M's tour, Circus
- Onyx Hotel
- Blonde - Red - Black - Blonde
- 2001
- Do Somethin'
- BOMT - Oops - Britney - ITZ - Blackout - Circus
- Radar
