Britney Spears' Conservatorship Cost Her A Whooping Amount Last Year; Read Details

The high spending habits of Britney Spears have been exposed in recent court papers related to her ongoing conservatory. E! News revealed that the singer paid a whopping $1,202,504.30 in 2019 to her team of advisors and lawyers. Her father, Jamie Spears, was earning $128,000 for his position as conservator.

However, citing 'personal health reasons', Britney’s father briefly stepped down from that position in September 2019. In his absence, he asked Britney's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, to fill in for him as a conservator until January 2020.

Not all of Britney's money goes to those who oversee her protection. The Till The World Ends singer gets an undisclosed weekly allowance to use at her expense, according to the reports. Her favourite stores include Anthropologie, Walmart, Amazon and Target, to name only a few.

Many other expenditures reported in the records include $91,242.01 on travelling to places such as Turks and Caicos and Miami. On top of that, Britney also reportedly spent almost $1 million on residential expenditures, some of which presumably went to two fires to fix her home gym.

Reportedly, the singer seems to have cut down on her expenses. Britney spent thousands of dollars in the past year pampering herself at the salon and at the mall. She splashed $120,000 on massages in 2016 alone, which accounted for only a small portion of the $10 million that year.

And while Spears' spending cannot be compared to that of the average citizen, the 2018 financial statements made it clear that she is just like the rest of the people. It is reported that in 2018, the singer went to one of her favourite stores, Target, to buy clothing, toys, furniture, food and more 80 different times. It has also been reported that the expense reports are filed each year as part of Britney's ongoing conservatorship.

About #FreeBritney

Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008. However, recently her fans began trending # FreeBritney asking authorities to give back the singer power of her personal life and career. The hashtag # FreeBritney dates back to 2009 when the first announcement was made about the conservatorship of Britney Spears.

An online petition called #FreeBritney is also circulating and has managed to obtain an overwhelming number of signatures. Although Britney did not comment on the matter herself, she told her fans that she is doing well via her social media accounts.

