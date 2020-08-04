Britney Spears Shares How To Combat With Acne, Reveals Her Hidden Beauty Secret

Along with being the 'Princess of Pop', Britney Spears is also one of the major style icons in the music industry. She recently praised herself for the skincare progress she has made, in a new Instagram picture on Monday. While doing so, the musician also opened up about her early struggles with acne. Britney suggested fans the technique she uses to keep her skin glowing naturally. The artist also pointed out the pros and cons of prescribed products.

Britney Spears’ Instagram picture

(Source: Britney Spears Instagram)

Donning a floral crop top, Britney shared a photo of herself striking a pose in her garden. While sharing the photo, the pop star mentioned that when she was younger she never faced any acne problems. However, once she began filming her first movie, Britney was nervous to be on camera and hence she decided to take advice from a dermatologist to keep her skin glowing flawlessly.

Britney added that she asked her dermatologist to give her stronger products. According to her, it cleared her skin very quickly. However, while saying so, she also urged fans to be careful when it comes to prescribed products. Britney mentioned that prescribed products are very strong and can be harmful to one’s skin. Although going to a dermatologist helped her, she now has opted for a more natural way to keep her skin healthy.

When I was younger I never really had an acne problem until I did my first movie … I was so nervous to be on camera so I went to the dermatologist for stronger skincare products!!! It cleared up quickly after but you have to be careful because prescribed products are very strong!!!!

Britney Spears’ hidden beauty secret

The Piece of Me singer opened up about how maintaining her skin glow isn’t a task for her anymore. Revealing her beauty secret, she gave the credit of her naturally glowing skin to the 'sun'. According to her, exposing your skin to the sun is beneficial for a human body.

Now I stay outside a lot and I give the sun â˜€ï¸ credit for lifting my spirits and giving me a natural glow

