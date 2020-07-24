Free Britney Spears Timeline; An Insight Into The Movement

Britney Spears is one of the most popular American singers. As of late, the free Britney movement has gained a lot of traction on social media. Are you wondering, “What is the free Britney movement”? In order to understand the Free Britney movement, it is extremely important to understand the backstory.

From childhood to 2007:

Britney Spears started her career when she was just 4 years old. However, if one takes notice of her songs they will realize that the singer is facing some mental trauma. Some of these songs include Lucky, Overprotective, and My Prerogative. Further, several of her photographs feature her in cages or chains. As per reports, Britney was going through a rough patch in 2007. This was because the singer was getting a divorce from her husband. During that time Britney was ruthlessly captured by the paparazzi. Further, she was even shot naked in an ambulance. This incident is said to have greatly affected Spears’ mental health. While the singer shaved her head, she also locked herself up at home. Further, Britney was hospitalized twice during her mental breakdown.

After the mental breakdown:

Two months after she was hospitalized, Britney made an appearance in the popular comedy sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Further, she also realized one of the most sensational videos during the time i.e. Womanizer. Britney also realized her Circus album during this time which turned out to be a massive hit.

Britney Spears' conservatorship- 2008 :

In 2008, Britney’s father filed for permanent conservatorship. Britney’s father claimed that she had early-onset dementia in her twenties. Ever since then Britney has been living in conservatorship. Are you wondering, “What is the conservatorship meaning”? Conservatorship is a law in the United States of America that allows a guardian to manage the financial affairs and daily life of a person who is physically or mentally constrained and unable to perform basic tasks on their own.

However, several concerns have been raised regarding Britney Spears' conservatorship. This is because the singer seems to have sound mental health. The singer has successfully accomplished several tasks like driving her car and taking care of her children. In addition, Britney has also released 4 albums and gone on 3 world tours, amongst several other things.

2019 incident:

As of January 2019, Britney was put in a mental health facility. This was because she drove her car to In-N-Out without taking permission from her father. Further, it was also alleged that she did not take her prescribed medications. However, Britney revealed in a court statement that she was held at the place against her father’s will. While this opened by a new investigation, it also gave an impetus to a campaign called the Free Britney movement.

Why are fans concerned now?

As of late, fans have been trying to communicate with Britney in code language. Britney had shared a post wearing Black after a fan asked her to do so in case she was in trouble. This has further encouraged people to believe that several such coded conversations have been exchanged between Britney and her fans.

