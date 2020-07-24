As 'Free Britney Spears' Trends On Social Media, This Is What Conservatorship Law Means

Pop sensation Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008. However, recently her fans started trending #FreeBritney asking the authorities to give control of her personal life and career back to the singer. Some fans of Britney gathered outside Stanley Mosk Courthouse to give voice to their demands. Since then, the hashtag also started trending online. After several incidents that indicated deteriorating mental health, Britney was put under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears in 2008. However, fans contend that the otherwise lifesaving rule is a legally abusive system.

Conservatorship meaning

The term conservatorship is a legal one that is applicable in the USA. It means that a judge appoints a guardian or protector to look after the financial matters, the mental and physical health, and even the personal life of a person. This person is usually deemed mentally or physically unfit or old to carry out his or her affairs in accordance with what is right socially. A person under conservatorship is a called 'conservatee'.

Britney Spears' conservatorship

In 2007, pop singer Britney Spears had committed a series of rather jaw-dropping incidents like a public head-shaving and wielding an umbrella. Post this, the law decided to put her under the conservatorship program and appointed her father, Jamie Spears in charge of her financial and personal matters. The singer is still under legal conservatorship.

According to reports, since 2008, Jamie Spears together with an attorney called Andrew Wallet have been controlling Bitney Spears' assets. The conservatorship agreement also includes things such as regulating Britney's visitors, talking to her doctors, and taking care of her treatment. It has been reported that Jamie also negotiates all the business deals for his daughter.

However, in 2019, Andrew Wallet reassigned from his post and appealed for the lifting Britney Spears' conservatorship. According to reports of a daily portal hee alleged in his documents that "Substantial detriment, irreparable harm, and immediate danger will result in the conservatee and her estate if the relief requested herein is not granted on an ex parte basis". Post this, Britney Spears' father had also requested to step down from Britney Spears' conservatorship stating his relationship with his daughter had always been "strained".

What is the Free Britney movement?

The hashtag #FreeBritney dates back to 2009 when Britney Spears' conservatorship was first announced. However, since the developments of last year and after she checked into a mental healthcare facility again, fans seem once again determined to save their idol from the system. An online petition called #FreeBritney is also circulating which managed to gather a whopping number of signatures. Although Britney herself did not comment on the matter, she told her fans that she is doing good via her social media accounts.

Let her be heard

Let her be blessed

Let her be supported

