Demi Lovato Watches JLo's 'The Wedding Planner' After Getting Engaged To Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato and her fans are overjoyed with the news of her being engaged to Max Ehrich. The singer announced her engagement with the world on her social media with beautiful pictures of the proposal. After just a day of her engagement, Demi Lovato took to her Instagram story and showed her excitement after her engagement. Taking to her Instagram story, Demi Lovato revealed that she is watching The Wedding Planner. Here is a look at Demi Lovato’s Instagram story.

Demi Lovato watches Jennnifer Lopez's The Wedding Planner after her engagement with Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato posted an Instagram story and shared that she had been spending her afternoon watching the movie The Wedding Planner. The movie stars Jennifer Lopez in the lead role. The movie features Jennnifer Lopez as a wedding planner who falls in love with the groom while planning his marriage. She shared a short clip of the romantic comedy and showed her excitement in the caption. The singer wrote, "Why yes, I am watching the wedding planner today cause I'm getting married yalllllll!!!!" She finished the caption with three laughing emojis. See Demi Lovato’s Instagram story here.

Demi Lovato's engaged

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich surprised their fans with the news of their engagement. The adorable couple took to their social media handles and announced the news to the world. The two expressed how they were always sure about each other in the captions of the posts. After she announced the engagement on social media, Demi Lovato was flooded with congratulatory wishes and messages from fans and celebrities from all over the world. The couple posted pictures from their engagement on social media and expressed their love for each other in heartfelt long captions. Here is a look at Demi Lovato’s engagement pictures.

Celebrities who wished Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich on their engagement

According to a media report, Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have been dating since March. The reports added that Max Ehrich asked Demi Lovato to marry him in Malibu, California. As they announced it to the world, several celebrities took to the comments section and wished them on their special day. Celebrities like Justin Bieber's wife, model Hailey Bieber, Jessie J, Noah Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Becky G, Ariana Grande, etc. took to the comments section and wished the couple on their engagement.

