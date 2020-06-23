Britney Spears Has An Adorable Beach Date With Boyfriend; Pairs Bikini With A Face Mask

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures and videos from the little date that she had on the beach with boyfriend Sam Asghari. In the pictures posted, the couple could be seen enjoying out in the sun while also wearing a mask as a precautionary measure. Her fans cannot stop talking about the adorable picture and videos of the couple, shared by the pop artist.

Britney Spears’ time at the beach

Britney Spears has lately been keeping her fans and followers entertained through various fun pictures and dance videos. The pop artist recently posted a range of pictures and videos from an outdoor date that she had with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. In the first picture posted, Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari can be spotted walking hand in hand through the sand, towards the sea.

In the second and third pictures posted, the two love birds can be seen posing for the camera as they soak themselves in the sun. They can also be seen wearing masks as a precautionary measure, as advised by most health organizations. Britney Spears has also posted a video where waves can be seen washing up her feet as she settles them in the sand. In the next and the last picture posted on Instagram, she has posted a colourful doodle which is full of flowers and other pretty things.

Britney Spears can be seen dressed in a pink bikini while Sam can be seen donning a pair of black shorts. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned that all that a person needs is love and some time at the beach. The post has received a lot of love from her fans and followers.

The same pictures were also posted by Sam Asghari on his official social media handle. He posted three pictures along with an adorable caption expressing his love for beaches. He has indicated that he forgets every little worry whenever he is at the beach. Have a look at the post made by Sam Asaghari on his Instagram handle here.

Image Courtesy: Britney Spears Instagram

