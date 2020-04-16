Britney Spears Dances To Ex Justin Timberlake's Song 'Filthy', Calls Him 'genius'

Singer Britney Spears made heads turn after she posted a video of herself grooving to her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s song Filthy. Britney Spears, in the post, did not just acknowledge her breakup with Justin Timberlake but also complimented him for the song. The singer has been homebound due to the global Coronavirus pandemic and has revealed that she is very bored. She took to her Instagram account and posted two videos of herself dancing on Justin Timberlake’s song Filthy. Check out the videos here.

Britney Spears dances to Justin Timberlake’s song

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake Feels 'it's A Surreal Time' After 'Trolls World Tour's' Digital Release

While posting the first video on her Instagram account, Britney Spears mentioned that the video is a version of the ‘cool things’ that everyone is doing on social media these days. She wrote, ‘This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days!!!!!’ She further added, ‘As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored.’ [sic] What surprised the audiences was that she referred to her 2002 breakup with the singer in the post as well. She even called her split with Justin Timberlake ‘world’s biggest breakup’ on her Instagram. She wrote, ‘PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius!!!! Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD!!!!!!’ [sic]

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Gets Tricked By Boyfriend Sam Asghari In Latest Video, Watch

After Britney Spears’ post, all eyes were on Justin Timberlake to see how and if he reacts to the post. Justin Timberlake surprised the audiences when he commented on the post with a laughing as well as a few Hi-5 emojis. Fans of both the singers were surprised after Britney Spears spoke about the breakup nearly 20 years after it happened. Fans questioned if there was a hidden meaning behind posting the videos on social media.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake And Others Who Were Part Of The Famous Mickey Mouse Club

I don’t like him anymore but Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were a very cute couple. pic.twitter.com/nv3EwvKbUO — Sergio-El (@sergioees) April 15, 2020

Both Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were at the peak of their career when they began dating each other in 1999. While Justin Timberlake was a member of the NSYNC, Britney Spears was a pop icon. Their relationship became one of the most talked-about affairs in the industry and became famous worldwide.

The couple, however, broke up in 2002 amid allegations that Britney Spears cheated on Justin Timberlake. Numerous reports claimed that the singer cheated on Justin with choreographer Wade Robson. It has been speculated that Justin Timberlake’s song Cry Me a River is about his breakup with Britney Spears.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Gives A Social Distancing Twist To Iconic Lyrics Of ‘Baby One More Time’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.