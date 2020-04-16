Justin Timberlake Responds To His Ex Britney Spears' Dancing Video On His Song 'Filthy'

Britney Spears recently made a fun video on ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s song Filthy. With the video, she has written how the couple had the greatest break up of that era but was of the opinion that Justin Timberlake is a genius. Justin Timberlake also decided to respond to the caption as he put up a few light-hearted emoticons.

Britney’s ode to Timberlake gets a response

Recently, Britney Spears added a video of herself on her official Instagram handle while grooving to the famous Justin Timberlake song, Filthy. In the caption for the post, she mentioned that she was bored and was hence making this video as her version of Tik Tok and Snapchat as that is what the generation is up to these days.

She said that she is aware that her breakup with Justin Timberlake 20 years back has been one of the most sensational ones ever. But that does not stop Britney Spears from appreciating his work. She also wrote that Timberlake is a genius to come up with a song of this sort.

Justin Timberlake decided to laugh it off as he put the laughing emoticon followed by three ‘hailing’ emoticon in the comments section. Have a look at the video from Britney Spears’ Instagram along with the comment here.

Another fun video of Britney

Britney Spears also uploaded a longer video of herself dancing to the song Filthy. In the video, she could be seen grooving in a carefree manner which was being loved by her fans. People could be seen talking about how candid she looks in this video. In the caption for the post, she has just described her mood and the song. Have a look at the fun video on her Instagram here.

