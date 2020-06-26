Britney Spears' Latest Single 'Mood Ring' Gets Two New Remixes; See Her Post

Britney Spears has surprised fans by releasing two new remixes for her hit single Mood Ring. The popstar recently dropped the news and mentioned that fans can listen to it on music streaming platforms. Fans of Britney Spears expressed how delighted they are with the remix versions of the hit single.

Britney Spears' latest single 'Mood Ring' gets two new remixes

The song Mood Ring was originally released in Japan from her 2016 studio album Glory, according to a news portal. Britney Spears, however, released Mood Ring last month globally and today announced the release of two new remixes to the original.The songs are available on all major streaming platforms.

Taking to Instagram, Britney Spears shared a snippet from the songs along with the album art. She captioned the post that she is hereby bringing joy to everyone with in the form of the Mood Ring songs. She then announced that the two remixes have finally released and one can stream them. Further on she concluded the caption by saying that she hopes the songs make people want to dance.

As soon as the post was made public, several fans commented on how excited they are for the remixes. They called the song iconic and even appreciated her for the two songs. The song Mood Ring has been gaining tremendous popularity according to various reports.

Fans have recently begun calling Britney Spears as Queen B and therefore the singer was greeted with several comments that referred to the new title given to Britney. A day prior to this, Britney Spears shared a pictured of a golden Bee with a crown on her social media and thus jovially made a comment on her newly earned named. She captioned the image addressing her fans and saying that the post is made for fans who call her Queen B.

She further continued to say that the picture is a more accurate representation of the name that fans have given her. Fans of Britney Spears had a joyful moment in the comments as they added laughing emojis on the post made by Britney Spears.

