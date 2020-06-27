Britney Spears Uploads A Home Workout Video For A Toned Lower Body, Lists Key Exercises

Britney Spears recently shared a workout routine with her followers on Instagram. The singer has been keeping fit and healthy amidst the quarantine and also hopes that her followers are doing the same. In the 5 minutes long video, Britney shows the key moves to achieving a toned lower body.

Watch the video:

Also Read | Britney Spears' latest single 'Mood Ring' gets two new remixes; See her post

In a 5 minute long video uploaded by Birtney Spears, her fans can catch a wonderful workout routine aimed at achieving a toned lower body. Britney is seen wearing shorts and a sports bra with a few chokers. She starts the video by addressing that she is in the gym that she had almost burned down but is now almost renovated. She then goes on to talk about the details of the workout, saying that it is quite tough as most of the exercises are repeated. She then mentions how her workout is almost like pilates but without weights.

Also Read | Britney Spears gets called out by Beyonce's Beyhive as she calls herself 'Queen B'

Check out what the star mentioned in the caption she is uploading a video which has the key exercises needed to achieve a fit and toned lower body. She apologised for not uploading a full routine as she did not have the time. She later added that she hoped everyone was taking care of themselves and staying healthy.

She further mentioned how important it is to learn to meditate and stretch for clarity. In conclusion, she also revealed that she shot the video on Father's Day. Britney then jotted down all the exercises that she performed in the video. Here's a list:

Also Read | Britney Spears shrieks 'be quiet' as Sam Asghari interrupts her during Pride Month video

Side to side stretches - 100x â£â£

Up and down legs raises - 50xâ£â£

In and out - 50xâ£â£

Circles - 50xâ£â£

Repeat L shape all 3 â£â£

Repeat w/ other legâ£â£

Hands and knees leg raises - 50xâ£â£

Side leg raises - 50xâ£â£

Repeat w/ other legâ£â£

Squats - 150xâ£â£

Jumping Jacks - 150xâ£â£

Postureâ£â£

Knee backbend - 50xâ£â£

Downward dog - 50xâ£â£

Push ups - 50xâ£â£

Stretchâ£â£

Also Read | Britney Spears has an adorable beach date with boyfriend; pairs bikini with a face mask

Many fans responded to the video with many positive remarks. Many people commented that the singer had turned into a fashion guru and was inspirational. Here's what people commented:

Pic Credit: Briteny Spears' Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Briteny Spears' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.