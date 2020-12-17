Britney Spears' Former Manager Tried Putting Courtney Love Under Conservatorship?

Courtney Love has amassed a huge fan following because of her music and songs. Recently, she made a big revelation on Instagram. One of her fans commented on her post asking if the Britney Spears’ former manager Lou Taylor tried to place her under a similar kind of conservatorship. Read ahead to know Courtney Love’s reply to this.

Courtney Love’s big revelation

In an explicit photo uploaded by Courtney Love, a fan of hers asked her to clarify if Lou Taylor who is Britney Spears’ former manager wanted to place her under a conservatorship similar to that of Britney Spears. To this, Courtney Love replied that yes, Lou wanted the same fate as that of Spears for Love. She also confirmed the rumours that after the death of Courtney Love’s husband, the lead singer of Nirvana band, Kurt Cobain’s death, her group wanted to take over Cobain’s brand.

Love explained that Lou Taylor did try to control Nirvana’s songs and Kurt’s brand as well. She said that Taylor’s plans were to sell the publishing which would place her under the conservatorship or it would find her dead. Courtney Love also added that she was successful at blocking Lou Taylor because she chants a lot and that makes her lucky but the situation did not go well with Britney Spears.

Here is what the fans asked her

Here is what Courtney replied

Courtney Love also elaborated that there is no point in sticking the neck out for Britney right now because Lou and her ‘pack of wolves’ tried to kill her daughter as well. Courtney and Kurt have a daughter names Frances Bean who is 28 years old now. She also added that over the years she tried to lobby lawyers to help Spears out but they got, too, did not want to take up her case. Love also said that she is done with it now.

The Miss World singer has also claimed that she knows so much about Britney Spears case and there was a time when she would reveal anything. She does not want to divulge any more details about the same as she is no longer in Hollywood and is settled in Europe. She explained that she is getting herself treated from a near-death illness which she is probably going through because of going through so much stress.

According to a report by CNN, Britney Spears conservatorship case has taken a new turn. Her lawyer has accused her father of making business decisions without her knowledge. There are documents which are in possession of CNN which state that Spears cannot perform as long as her father is in charge of the estimated $60 million estates.

