Britney Spears Gives A Social Distancing Twist To Iconic Lyrics Of ‘Baby One More Time’

Like many celebrities under lockdown, Britney Spears too keeps her fans engaged through her posts on social media. She is known to share selfies and random videos on her IG account. However, recently, Britney took the opportunity of her massive following to promote social distancing and also thank health workers at the front line. She made a funny twist to her song Baby One More Time’s catchy lyrics and put out a social distancing message for everyone to read.

Britney Spears shares a hilarious twist to her iconic song

Britney Spears shared an animated version of her knotted shirt and ponytail look in the song Baby One More Time. The animated figure of Britney Spears is holding a sanitizer bottle. The bottle suggests everyone to wash and sanitize their hands regularly. Furthermore, in the frame were the lyrics from the song that said, “This loneliness is killing me”, however, 'Killing me' was cancelled out and 'Saving me' was typed instead. The funny yet provoking message is apt for the current situation worldwide.

Check out Britney Spears’ witty post with the social distancing lyrics

Britney Spears shared the post on her Instagram account and also thanked the health workers who are putting their day and night into saving thousands of lives every day. Furthermore, she also urged people to stay indoors and also help these workers at the frontline by doing so. She wrote, “Enough said and thank you to all of the healthcare workers tirelessly working to keep us safe during this time!!!! #WorldHealthDay #ThanksHealthHeroes". Apparently Britney had shared the post on World Health Day on April 7, 2020.

Here is how some of her fans react to 'Baby One More Time' post

Snippet Credits: Britney Spears’ Instagram

