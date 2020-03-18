Britney Spears Shares A Powerful Anti-bullying Message, Asks Her Fans 'not Be Hateful'

Britney Spears is not just popular for her amazing music career but also for her strong social media presence. The singer often posts on various social media platforms and loves to share her photoshoots and day-to-day activities with her online fans. However, Britney Spears is also often targeted by trolls, who leave derogatory messages in the comments section of her posts. Recently, Britney Spears shares a powerful anti-bullying message on her social media, where she told her fans how hurtful mean comments were and how they should be considerate of the person they are making fun of.

Britney Spears shares a powerful message on social media

Above is the anti-bullying post that Britney Spears recently shared on her Instagram page. The image only has text that states that nobody watches you harder than the people who cannot stand you. In the caption for the post, Britney Spears shared a long and heartfelt message, where she talked about how online bullying was affecting her.

In her message, Britney Spears revealed that she always read the comments on her photos. However, when she saw mean comments, she would always get demotivated. She revealed that mean comments were really hurtful to her and stated that she only posted the pictures that she was truly excited about. Moreover, Britney Spears asked her fans to be more considerate of someone else's feelings.

The singer also added that in the current trying times, with the ongoing pandemic, it was always better to share positivity rather than be mean to someone else. However, she did apologise for one of her previous posts about horses. She realized that some people were offended by her prior posts and said that she did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiment. Finally, Britney Spears asked her fans to stay safe and to always be nice to the people they meet.

