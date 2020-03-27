Britney Spears Gets Tricked By Boyfriend Sam Asghari In Latest Video, Watch

Los Angeles has been on lockdown since March 18 when the residents were ordered to shelter in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Like the other celebrities, Britney Spears is also self-quarantining at home. She has been quite active on her social media amid her quarantine and is constantly keeping her fans updated about her life. Just recently, the singer tried to trick her followers into believing that she broke the world record for the 100-meter dash.

Britney Spears screams as Boyfriend Sam Asghari tricks her

After the trickery comes another Britney Spears video filmed by Sam Asghari that she shared on her social media. For this video, Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari has tricked her. In the Britney Spears video shared on March 26, she is seen peacefully sitting on a park bench soaking in the gorgeous view in front of her. Dressed in a grey sweatshirt and a high ponytail, she looks absolutely beautiful.

Sam Asghari is filming her from behind and is seen walking up to her and get real close without making any noise. As soon Britney Spears spots him, she gets scared and screams loudly. The video cuts off before the fans could see her laughing but her caption suggested that she was not taking herself seriously. She captioned the post, "What we need more now than ever is laughter … so happy to share !!!!!! 🌹🌹🌹 keep smiling folks !!!!!!!!! Before Coronavirus shut down the world a week ago I was casually enjoying a beautiful view ...... but then …… 🙊🙉🙈 !!!!!! (sic)"

Her fans definitely could not get enough of the prank and set the comments section abuzz on her post. While some called her the 'scream queen', others praised her for her acting skills. One of the fans even teased her with the comment, "And the Oscar goes to ...". Britney Spears has made it her mission to keep uplifting her fans during the quarantine and posts inspirational posts every day.

