Britney Spears Flaunts Her New Short Hair, Says She's 'in With The New'

Britney Spears hasn't changed her look for quite a long time now. She kept her signature look of blonde wavy hair, that reached her mid-back for years. The pop star decided to chop her hair and has gone short after a really long time. She took to her Instagram and shared pictures sporting her new chic haircut.

Britney Spears' Instagram post

The Oops!.. I Did It Again singer took to social media to flaunt her new haircut. On December 16, Spears shared a close-up picture of herself giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her new layered hairstyle. The singer has cut her hair pretty short, from mid-back length to almost shoulder-length. She captioned her post, "Cut my hair ðŸ’‡ðŸ¼‍â™€ï¸ !!!! You know what they say .... out with the old .... in with the new !!!!! Now let us pray ðŸ˜‰ðŸ’‹ðŸ™‚âœ¨ !!!!" Britney could be seen wearing a printed floral top in her close-up selfie. You can see the post here.

Not just one, Britney shared three pictures of her haircut back to back. The pop star could be seen sporting the dark kohl-lined eyes look and applied a nude pink lipstick to complete her look. Her friends, fans, and followers were quick to comment on her new look. Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari commented, "I love it" and followed it up with heart emoticons while other people commented how much they loved her look. One follower wrote, "I love your hair any length, but this is so cute', while another one commented calling her a queen. You can see some of the comments here.

Britney's new look only changes the length of her golden blonde hair as she has kept the same colour and is still going strong with her curtain bangs. She even sported the dark kohl-lined eyes, as she does in every photo, which has now become her signature look. It's been a while since Britney Spears made a hair change this big. It was in September 2019 that she went brunette, but changed back to her normally blonde hair only after a month. The Criminal singer shared two more pictures of her new haircut. You can see Britney Spears' photos here. All three of her pictures got amazing responses from fans who loved her new hair.

