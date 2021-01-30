Justin Timberlake's Birthday: Here Is A Video By His Ex Britney Spears Dancing To His Song

Britney Spears has been in the world of music and in the spotlight for many years and has also found herself in the middle of controversies a number of times. She has also known to have been in a relationship with quite a few big names and among them is another popular singer, Justin Timberlake. They both are known to have dated each other for a brief period. In one of her recent Instagram videos, Britney has recorded herself dancing to a song of Timberlake. Have a look at the video.

Britney Spears dances to a Justin Timberlake Song

Just a few days before Justin Timberlake’s birthday, Britney Spears posted a video of herself shaking a leg to his song Holy Grail, which was a collaboration with star rapper Jay Z. She wrote in the caption of the post, “Danced in my black 🐢 neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!!I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME 😂💁🏼‍♀️✨💃🏼 !!!! @justintimberlake”.

Justin Timberlake, however, is yet to respond to Britney’s video, on which he has been tagged by her as well. While it has been a long time since the two celebrity singers had dated, Britney still seems to be cordial with him.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears had dated in the early 2000’s, which was the time when Britney was at the peak of her career, but they eventually split up. Years later, Justin Timberlake went on to marry actor Jessica Biel and the two have been together since. On the other hand, Britney Spears has been married twice, but neither of those marriages worked out. Spears has since been involved in a lot of controversies, including the ongoing legal feud with her father.

Justin Timberlake’s birthday falls on January 31, and many of his fans show their excitement for the same on social media days before the occasion finally arrives. Justin is regarded as one of the most successful artists all over the world in recent times, and his career has earned him a global fan following. In his personal life, he is also a father to two children with wife Jessica.

