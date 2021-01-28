Britney Spears Flaunts Her Moves Dancing To Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z's 'Holy Grail'

American songstress Britney Spears recently took social media by surprise after she shared a video of herself shaking a leg to ex-beau Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z's Holy Grail song. On Wednesday, the pop icon took to her Instagram handle to share a dance cover to 2013 song, that featured as the first single of Jay-Z's twelfth studio album, titled Magna Carta Holy Grail. For the unversed, Britney and Justin were dating each other from 1998-2002.

Britney Spears tags Justin Timberlake on 'Holy Grail' IG dance cover

Yesterday, i.e. January 27, 2021, Britney Spears made headlines after she shared a video of herself dancing to the tunes of former lover Justin Timberlake's song Holy Rail with rapper Jay-Z for the latter's twelfth studio album. In the video, Britney is seen sporting a black turtleneck crop top which she paired with multi-coloured hot shorts with a checkered print. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, the Toxic hitmaker revealed that it was filmed last week and went on to tag Justin on her IG dance cover.

In the video, the 39-year-old is seen flaunting her dance moves by twirling around barefoot and performing contemporary dance steps to the 2013 song in a one-and-a-half- minute-long video clip. Along with posting the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Danced in my black turtleneck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!! I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME!!!! @justintimberlake". However, Britney Spears' ex-boyfriend, Justin, is yet to react to her Holy Grail dance cover.

Check out Britney's Instagram post below

However, this is not the first time that Britney Spears has danced to a Justin Timberlake song. Back in April last year, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Grammy Award-winning singer had danced to Justin's 2018 song Filthy. In addition to sharing her Filthy song cover, Britney had captioned the post writing, "This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days!!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored." She also addressed her breakup with the Can't Stop the Feeling! singer and added, "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT!!!! Pssst if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD!!!!!! (sic)".

Take a look

