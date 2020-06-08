Katy Perry Performs Bare Feet With Baby Bump For YouTube's Class Of 2020 Grad Ceremony

Due to the Coronavirus, several school and colleges have resorted to taking online classes. However, in many cases, the class of 2020 have been missing out on their Graduation Day ceremony. The lockdown has imposed several rules that forbid people from gathering into large groups, as a preventive safety measure. Hence, YouTube collaborated with Katy Perry to deliver amazing performance for the class of 2020. Katy not only performed graciously but did so with her baby bump.

Katy Perry performs bare feet with a baby bump

The pop star made her appearance in the video with a short speech dedicated to the class of 2020. The video begins with Katy Perry in a beautiful set up in her home filled with metallic highlights and blue lights. Katy Perry herself is dressed up in all white outfit with a Marilyn Monroe like hairstyle, which looked stunning on the singer. Katy begins her performance by singing Daisies. The song is beautiful and the lyrics speak about how one should go for their dreams. As Katy walks past her room, the camera follows her.

She then switches to singing Firework from 2010, which was a huge hit during the time. The virtual celebration lasted for a while and Katy could be seen enjoying herself while performing to the songs. As the camera would pan out, people would notice that Katy Perry is, in fact, performing bare feet with her baby bump. Fans loved the performance by Katy and commented on her Instagram about how touched they were by her performance. Katy shared some snippets from the performance on her Instagram and wrote a note in the caption.

The singer wished in the caption that her performance managed to bring some light amid what is happening in the world currently. She expressed that this was her attempt to help them celebrate their most amazing accomplishment amid the current situation. Katy called the class of 2020 as the future and expressed that she expects them to make the world a better place by putting into practice everything they have learned. Closing the caption, Katy Perry addressed the class of 2020 once again saying "never let them change you". This heartfelt message was well received by fans of the singer and also the class of 2020 who will be graduating this year.

