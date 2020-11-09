Britney Spears' Father Argues Why He Should Still Have Control Over Her Conservatorship

The ripples of Britney Spears' infamous breakdown almost a decade ago are being felt by the popstar even in 2020. Spears had a breakdown almost a decade ago as a result of which her father, Jamie Spears, stepped in to help manage the personal and business affairs of the 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' singer. Britney Spears has been under Conservatorship since 2008; a legally binding process in which another entity is in total control of a person’s personal and business affairs.

What happened in Britney Spears' Conservatorship fight?

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears has been a co-conservator of the singer along with the Bessemer Trust Company. The 38-year-old singer recently filed a suit against her father, asking for his removal from co-conservatorship. Britney's father had appointed Michael Kane of Miller Kaplan as her manager when her previous business management company, Tristar Sports and Entertainment, opted out of representing her on October 28 without discussing it with her or the Bessemer Trust Company.

According to Metro News, Britney Spears is worried that her father's aim is to appoint someone from his close circle to get full control of her assets. Britney pointed out that the new "gatekeeper" has major working relations with Jamie's legal team. The Britney Spears family controversy will be discussed at a hearing on November 10, 2020.

Britney Spears' father argues why he should have total control

Jamie Spears had stepped down from his duties in Septemeber 2019 due to poor health and handed his co-conservator duties to Britney's care manager, Jodi Montgomery. However, he resumed his duties in January 2020.

Britney Spears‘ father is defending his work for the pop superstar’s conservatorship, insisting he has been responsible for keeping his daughter’s estate profitable. Jamie also pointed out that he is the one responsible for turning his daughter's debt-driven estate into a profitable empire, building the $60 million fortune.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jamie presented that he and his fellow estate managers don’t legally have to give any notice if there’s a change of business manager and explained why they hired Michael Kane. Jamie is arguing that he has always had the best interests of his daughter at heart and he's doing everything for her benefit and safeguarding her future as always.

