Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Message, Asks Fans To Be 'bold And Comfortable'

Britney Spears is one of the most loved artists in the music industry. Recently, the Toxic singer shared yet another Instagram post, and fans believe that it is a cryptic message. Read on to know more about what is on Britney Spears’ mind:

Britney Spears shares this cryptic message as she refuses to be silent

Britney has mastered the ABCs of being a bold person and has decided that she will avoid being caged. Opening up to her fans through her social media handle, Britney Spears said that a part of being bold is that you make people uncomfortable. She also asked her fans about how comfortable have people been with them lately. Along with this in the caption, she shared a photo-quote. Here is the Instagram post by the mother of two.

Britney Spears, also known as, The Princess of Pop among her fans is known for her several hit songs and television appearances. She is also called as Queen B and has been high on her fitness streak. She has been investing a lot of her time in yoga and moment workouts. Taking to her social media handles, Spears has posted several videos and photos of herself performing various yoga postures.

