Britney Spears' Yoga Video Breaks The Internet; Gives Major Fitness Goals

Britney Spears is one of the most iconic American singers and entertainers. She is often dubbed ''The Princess of Pop'' by her fans. She is also called as the Queen B in the industry. The singer has appeared on several television shows and has mesmerised the audience with her voice and her charming looks. Recently, Brit took to her official social media handle to post a video. This has been giving her fans some major fitness goals. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Queen B sets fitness goals for her fans

On January 3, 2019, Britney Spears took to her Instagram handle to post a video. The video featured her in a purple bikini, as she was practising yoga with her dog. Seeing the 38-year-old singer practising yoga to keep herself fit, her fans are now motivated to stay fit and fine. Here is the post that she uploaded three days ago, and has garnered over 31 lakh likes from fans.

The singer has been into yoga for a while now. She has been posting photos and videos of her fitness regime on Instagram to motivate her fans. Britney Spears has been seen getting in touch with her inner spiritual self, and it is evident from her social media posts. She has also been reading Rumi and his philosophies along with physical fitness. Here are some posts by the singer that showcase her love for mental and spiritual fitness.

