Britney Spears Shrieks 'be Quiet' As Sam Asghari Interrupts Her During Pride Month Video

Hollywood pop singer Britney Spears recently shared a video to wish her LGBTQ fans on the occasion of the Pride Month. In the clip, the Hips Don’t Lie singer thanked the community for giving the singer some of the best concert nights of her life. But, what caught the attention of the frenzy fans was that the singer was suddenly interrupted by her boyfriend Sam Asghari and the former had a hilarious response to the same.

Britney Spears extends Pride Month wishes to LGBTQ FANS

Britney shared the video on her Instagram page where she lauded the community for bringing in so much hard passion and articulate everything that they do. The 38-year-old singer also said that she loves the community dearly. While she was extending her wishes to all her fans, she was interrupted by beau Sam Asghari to which she had a hilarious response. As her boyfriend Sam Asghari offered more strength to the community in the background, Britney yelled at him and asked him to be quiet and made a gesture throwing her hands up.

Clad in a stylish ruffled outfit, the singer looked like a classy chic. The Baby One More Time singer did not stay annoyed with her boyfriend for more than a minute. While captioning the post, the singer extended her adorable wishes for the Pride Month and wrote that she loves the LGBTQ community and her fans. According to the singer, her fans bring so much joy in her life. She further wrote that she is proud to support the community. She even sends some hearts and kisses for her boyfriend Sam and mentioned him in the caption.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating for almost four years. The singer is a proud mother of two sons from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline and both the kids are under his custody. The singer looks happy with beau Sam Asghari now. Recently, she also hit the beach with him and the couple sunbathed together. "All you need is love and the beach …. @samasghari," Britney Spears wrote alongside their pictures.

