Britney Spears Shares Glimpses From Last Trip To Maui With Beau Sam Asghari

Britney Spears recently treated fans with a sneak peek into her last trip to Maui. On Feb 24, the singer took to her Instagram handle and shared pics of her flight to Maui, featuring beau Sam. Sharing the glimpses with fans, the star wrote, "These are pix from our last trip to Maui".

Britney Spears' Maui trip with beau

As part of the post, Britney shared three pictures with Sam Asghari. They posed hugging each other and flashing big smiles. Spears can be seen donning a grey shrug, while Sam donned a sleeveless hoodie tee and paired it with black pants. Britney and Sam also sported a pair of tinted sunglasses. In the last picture, Britney was seen sleeping under a blanket and a towel. Sam posed standing next to her while pointing out at the singer being in deep sleep.

Fans' reactions

Fans went gaga over the couple's adorable pictures. One of the users wrote, "I hope you get some fresh air and healthy stuff again soon Britney, we all love you". Another user added, "I hope you’re doing good, stay strong queen". One of Britney Spears' fans commented, "Such a beautiful couple". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

On Feb 25, Britney Spears also shared another post from her trip to Maui. She posted a picture of two bulls. In the caption, she explained that she was the camera person behind the click and highlighted the bulls' big horns. She wrote, "JUST SAYING … GEEZ … Look at those horns ðŸ‚ðŸ‘€ !!!! Ps … I took this pic". Check out Britney Spears' Instagram post below.

On Feb 5, 2021, Britney's Framing Britney Spears documentary aired on OTT platform, HULU and FX. The show has been released in several episodes and the latest release was 'The Teenager Who Hacked Twitter'. Framing Britney Spears documentary follows the story of the singer's battles in court over who should control her life.

