Britney Spears Advised By Top Attorney On How To Remove Her Father Jamie As Co-conservator

Pop-star Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears will reportedly remain as co-conservator of her estate. Efforts to remove him from the role he has held in 2008 were denied during a hearing on February 11. According to Hollywood Life, a top family attorney Michael Stutman has dished out advice to Spears on how she can remove her dad as the co-conservator. Read to know more about Britney Spears conservatorship and what Michael Stutman advised the Toxic singer.

Britney Spears conservatorship legal battle ensues

According to a report in the portal, Michael Stutman is a high profile family lawyer who has considerable experience with conservatorship and has reviewed aspects of Britney Spears' case. He stated that in order to get her dad removed as co-conservator Britney Spears' legal team "must prove" that her dad has done something wrong. He said the singer has to prove some misconduct on his behalf as well as some poor decisions made by her father to proceed in the case. He explained that this person isn't someone they've hired to just run the estate but also someone who's installed to "run your life".

Stutman explained that when Britney's conservatorship was imposed in January 2008, there was some evidence that the singer was looking out for "someone" to handle her estate. It was due to this evidence that the conservatorship was imposed. He also added that conservatorship is a "drastic event" used to deprive an adult of their rights of any nature. Stutman claimed that while Britney did not request to end the lengthy conservatory immediately, she now has to present proof in court, that she doesn't require any assistance from her father.

Although Britney Spears lost the right to remove her dad as co-conservator, Stutman said she scored one victory. On February 11, her dad's request to remove Bessemer Trust as co-conservator was also denied, according to court documents. This means both her dad and Bessemer Trust will continue to be co-conservators of her estate.

Meanwhile, Britney has made it clear that she does not want her dad to control her life anymore. Britney's fans have been supportive and have called for releasing her from the conservatorship with the ongoing #FreeBritney movement. A Hulu documentary titled Framing Britney Spears has also brought the spotlight on her issues. Stutman further expressed his discontent with the fact that Spears continues to hold onto the conservatorship despite legal recourse being available.

