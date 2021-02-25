John Mayer Reveals Being On 'edge Of Tears 5 Times' While Watching Britney's Documentary

Singer John Mayer joins the long list of celebs who have been emotionally affected by the Framing Britney Spears documentary. While talking to Andy Cohen on his show SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, John revealed that he 'almost cried five times' while watching Britney Spears documentary. He also told Andy that he was affected by just how different his experience with stardom has been in comparison with the Criminal singer.

On Feb 22, Andy Cohen told John Mayer that he was surprised that the latter watched Framing Britney Spears documentary and further asked him to comment his thoughts about the same. Talking about the same, the New Light singer said, "I mean, I was on the edge of tears five times, because if you understand what this business/industry/lifestyle does to a person". He further added, "To go through this and come out the other side OK, is to have infinite grace for those who struggle with it".

John Mayer on Britney's documentary

I came out OK. ... I have a very strong feeling that part of that is because I’m a man. And I have a very strong feeling that a lot of these things that happen to female performers is endemic to being female.

Earlier this month, Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari expressed his anger towards the former's father. He took to his Instagram handle and called out Jamie Spears for allegedly ‘trying to control’ his relationship with Britney. He posted an Instagram story explaining the same. Sam went on to say that he had 'zero respect' for Jamie Spears.

In the now-expired Instagram stories, the Iranian-born actor wrote, “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way”. He further added, “In my opinion Jamie (Spears) is a total d**k”. “I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom”, Sam Asghari concluded.

