Britney Spears Shares New Video; Explains Why She Looks A Little Different - Watch

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to open up about her body changes in recent months. She shared a fundamental tip that has helped her feel healthier. She posted a video that featured her fancy dance while she explained why she may look a little different than she did in a video she had posted a few days prior.

Britney Spears' Instagram post explaining why she is looking different

On February 24, Britney posted a video showing off her dance moves on (Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay by Otis Redding. She was seen in a white crop top and purple shorts. She left her hair loose and added black socks to her look. In her caption, she penned a note. She said that the last video she posted of her dancing was from months ago, and that’s the reason her body looks a little different in the new video.

She continued saying that she didn’t follow through with the ice cream diet. Rather, she opted for portion control which was very hard when it came to Doritos. On a positive note, her body feels way better currently. She said if one is wondering why she has worn socks at the tip of her toes, it is because she is waiting for real lyrical shoes. She added, "The marble floor has done a number on my feet with blisters so white tape covered with a black sock will have to do for now" until her lyrical shoes would arrive. She also mentioned that her lyrical shoes will be arriving the next day and that she hasn’t worn a pair of them since she was nine so she is sure that they are even better nowadays. She concluded by writing, “God bless and sending love to all of you.” Take a look at Britney Spears video and the comments left by her fans and followers.

More about Britney Spears

Britney Spears is referred to as the Princess of Pop. Her first two studio albums were ...Baby One More Time and Oops!... I Did It Again which became the best-selling albums of all time. She is known for several chart-topping albums such as Circus, Scream & Shout, Hold It Against Me, Femme Fatale and many more.

