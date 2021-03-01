'Chaos Walking' Star Daisy Ridley Calls First Meeting With Tom Holland "awkward"

Star Wars alum Daisey Ridley and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Spider-Man Tom Holland will be seen in Chaos Walking. It marks the young actors' first collaboration. Now, Ridley opened up about her first “awkward” meeting with Holland.

Also Read | Tom Holland And Daisy Ridley Starrer 'Chaos Walking' Release Date Postponed Again

Daisy Ridley calls her first meeting with Tom Holland “awkward”

In a recent interview with AP Entertainment, Daisy Ridley revealed how her first meeting with Tom Holland went. She recalled that they met the night when Holland won his BAFTA for Rising Star, and it was “so weird” because they both knew they were doing Chaos Walking, but they did not know when and how. The actor mentioned that then they met again on the plane, and it was “actually hilarious,” because the plane was not to Montreal, where the movie was filmed.

She asserted that they were in those seats that face each other and it was “super awkward” as they did not really know each other. However, the Ophelia star admitted that they ended up being “great” with each other.

Also Read | Daisy Ridley Can Hear Tom Holland's Exact Thoughts In New 'Chaos Walking' Clip: WATCH

REY MEETS SPIDER-MAN: Daisy Ridley recalls meeting @ChaosWalking co-star @TomHolland1996 at the @BAFTA Film Awards, before an awkward moment on the way to set. pic.twitter.com/O9a8WvwyTG — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 25, 2021

Also Read | Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Nick Jonas, And Others In New 'Chaos Walking' Character Posters

'Chaos Walking' Plot

On a colony called the New World, Todd Hewitt has been brought up to believe that a pathogen has killed all women and unleashed the Noise, the ability to hear people's and animals' minds. Later, he comes upon a patch of silence and soon discovers the source of the silence: a mysterious woman named Viola Eade – the first he has ever met. As he is hunted down by the fanatical Mayor Prentiss, the pair discover the secret history of their world.

Also Read | Daisy Ridley Learns About "the Noise" From Mads Mikkelsen In New 'Chaos Walking' Clip

Chaos Walking is directed by Doug Liman and features Daisy Ridley as Viola Eade, Tom Holland as Todd Hewitt, and Mads Mikkelsen will be playing the character of David Prentiss, who is the cruel Mayor of the Prentiss Town. Nick Jonas will be portraying the character of David “Davy” Prentiss Jr while Demian Bichir will be playing the character of Ben Moore. The movie also cast Cynthia Erivo as Hildy, David Oyelowo as Aaron, Kurt Sutter as Cillian Boyd, Oscar Jaenada as Wilf, and many others. It is based on a science fiction trilogy novel having the same name, adapting its first book The Knife of Never Letting Go, written by Patrick Ness that was published in 2008. The film is scheduled to release on March 5, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.