Sacha Baron Cohen's Wife Isla Fisher Elated On His 2 Golden Globe Wins For 'Borat' Sequel

Sacha Baron Cohen’s hit sequel Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm won two awards at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. The film took the top film honours at the Golden Globes and won Best Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy Award along with Nomadland and also won Best Actor-Motion Picture Musical Comedy award for Baron Cohen’s lead role of ‘Borat Margaret Sagdiyev’. Baron Cohen’s wife Isla Fisher, the Australian-Scottish actor, was elated by his win.

Isla Fisher can't stop gushing during husband's Golden Globes speech

Isla Fisher appeared virtually with the actor on the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards which aired live on NBC. Fisher was seen smiling throughout his acceptance speech while looking at him lovingly and also cracked up at his jokes. During his acceptance of the Best Picture Comedy award, he gave a heartfelt acknowledgment to his wife. The actor ended his speech by thanking his wife and said: "Thank you to my incredibly patient wife Isla, who has put up with all my madness”. Fisher could not help but lean in and kiss her husband after the speech.

Sacha Boran Cohen opened up about the support of Fisher while he talked with reporters after the win. According to People, Cohen said it was impossible to make a movie like Borat unless one had an incredibly supportive spouse. He said he went and made two movies in the last 12 months, referring to The Trial of the Chicago Seven and Borat 2, and these were not normal shoot days. He revealed he used to have the kind of days when he used to call his wife at the end of the day only to let her know he was lucky to have made it out in one piece that day. He expressed one needs a very understanding wife who would support them through that and he was very lucky to have such a spouse in his life.

Will there be another sequel to Borat?

Borat Subsequent Moivefilm is the sequel to 2006’s hugely successful Borat which also starred Sacha Baron Cohen in lead. Even though both the films have been commercially successful and critically acclaimed, Cohen has no plans of playing the iconic character again. According to People, Cohen said it was 'too dangerous' while talking about filming the first two movies. He revealed there were a couple of times he had to put on the bulletproof vest to go and shoot a scene and added that was not something one might not want to do several times in life. He said he was pretty lucky to get out during these films and he does not want to do that again and added that he will stick to scripted stuff.

