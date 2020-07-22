Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Defends Pop Star From Comments On Mental Well-being

Jamie Lynn Spears recently came to the rescue of her elder sister, Britney Spears, after an online bully made a sarcastic joke about Britney’s mental wellbeing. There have been several conversations on social media about mental illness this week after Kanye West's first campaign rally and online ramblings sparkled speculation. On Tuesday, Jamie posted tweets on the issue from stars like Halsey and took the opportunity to fix misconceptions regarding these circumstances.

Taking to Instagram, Jamie shared a few tweets from celebs like Halsey, Nina Parker, Kevin McHale and many more where they spoke about how not to take mental health lightly and not make a joke out of it. Along with snippets of the tweets, Jamie also went on to quote Halsey’s tweet that read, “If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence”- HALSEY.” She further went on to write saying, “If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public, we must learn to do the same”. She further went on to write saying, “I pray this doesn’t bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved. Sending all my love and prayers to all of you.” Check out the post below.

The actor’s comments were lauded by her co-stars and fans. However, it did meet with one criticism who questioned Britney’s “obvious mental illness” in the comment section. To which Jamie slams him with a hard-hitting reply. She wrote telling him that he has no right to assume anything about her sister and also said that she herself has no right to speak about her health and personal matters. The actor further added that she is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and it is the only thing which is ‘obvious’. Take a look at the comment below.

Reportedly, the actor's remarks came a day before a hearing into Britney's long-running conservator. It has also been reported that Britney and her father, Jamie Spears, are expected to appear for a status hearing on Wednesday, July 22, via a video conference. The hearing comes six days after Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, has filed papers calling for inclusion in the singer's finance decisions. Fans have reportedly speculated about Britney's mental health and the #FreeBritney hashtag has trended amid calls for her to be released from her conservatory's restrictive conditions. Britney and her family have, however, not commented publicly on her health issues.

