Diet Prada Shares Britney Spears’ Plight In Wake Of The #FreeBritney Movement

The Instagram page, Diet Prada is often known for its no-nonsense and malevolent posts for calling out cases of plagiarism as well as some ignorant campaigns in pop culture and various other fields. Recently, the page urged all their followers to support the #FreeBritney campaign which aims at 'freeing' the pop singer from her conservatorship. In their latest social media post, the page highlighted the heart-warming plight of Britney Spears and hinted how the middle-aged men 'are ruining a thriving, successful woman’s life.'

Britney Spears gave a hint of her 'controlled life'

The page gave in a series of posts stating why the movement is of utmost importance. The page shared how Britney started her career at the age of 4 from Broadway and went on to join the Mickey Mouse Club after which she started her career as a solo singer. The page added how the singer hints to all of her fans how she is 'too controlled and is treated as a product' through some of her hit tracks like Lucky, Overprotected, My Prerogative, Circus, Piece Of Me and Gimme More. Take a look at the Instagram page's post.

Britney Spears was not allowed to sing in her real voice

The page went on to say how many of her photoshoots see her in a cage indicating her lack of freedom. The post stated that the singer was not allowed to use her real voice and was forced to use a 'baby' voice by her label to create a brand for her. This has also been destroying the Toxic singer's voice and she is often known to lip-sync at her concerts for this reason.

Britney's label also shelved one of her albums wherein she wanted to sing with her 'real' voice. The page said how she has been treated like a product meant to sell during her entire career.

The page then spoke of the singers' 2007 meltdown wherein she was going through a divorce and had two children under the age of 2. The singer was chased incessantly by the paparazzi when she was at her most vulnerable phase and was being taken to the mental health facility. The paparazzi reportedly wanted to catch a glimpse of her in tears despite the singer trying to push them away.

The post further said that the Womanizer singer was hospitalized after her further downward spiral due to the meltdown. On a concluding note, the page informed that the #FreeBritney movement needs adequate support as it is about a 38-year-old woman who is denied access to her own children, finances, and any control over her own life due to the stringent conservatorship which is entirely controlled by her father.

