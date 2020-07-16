Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Spears Files Legal Document To Be Included In Her Finances

Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears has reportedly filed legal documents to ensure that she is involved in any decisions related to her pop-star daughter’s finances. Britney’s trust that holds most of her multi-million dollar assets is mentioned explicitly in the document. Read to know more.

Lynne’s files legal documents to be included in Britney’s finances

According to recent reports, Brittney Spear’s mother Lynne Spears has filed a new legal document. It is a request with the Los Angeles County Superior Courts to include her in any ‘special notice’ of ‘all matters’ that are concerned with Britney’s trust. The pop star established the SJB Revocable Trust with the courts in 2014.

Britney Spears’ trust was formed to protect her multi-million dollar assets and to provide a secure future for her children. She has two sons, Sean Federline, who is 14-year-old and Jayden James Federline, who is 13-year-old. It was also set up to “hold and manage her material financial assets during her lifetime, and provide distribution of those assets upon her death”.

As per reports, Britney Spears deemed the trust to incorporate all her rights, title and interest in all of her property. She also included her “furniture and furnishings, clothing, jewellery, vehicles and accessories to vehicles, books, paintings, and other artwork, and other tangible articles of personal, domestic household, or recreational use or nature, together with any insurance on such property” in the document. The filings continued to have her “stocks and securities of every kind and character. "My cash and cash equivalents, including all bank accounts and savings accounts of any kind or character”, her statement read.

Britney Spears was put under a personal and financial conservatorship in 2008. In the same year, the court-appointed her father Jamie Spears as her temporary conservator and successors of the trust. He served his duties for over a decade and was temporarily relieved from them in 2019. Jodi Pais Montgomery, Britney’s care manager, act as her conservator until August 22, 2020.

Britney Spears was checked into a mental health facility last year. Her mother Lynne Spears reportedly flew to Los Angeles and attended a number of the singer’s conservatorship hearings. Now it seems like Lynne wants to be included in any movements or changes regarding her daughter’s $60 million fortune.

As per reports, Lynne Spears’ lawyer filed the documents on July 13, 2020. It mentioned that Lynne should be included as an ‘interest person’ in all matters connected to Britney Spears’ SJB Revocable Trust, and any hearings discussing the trust. The courts filling was the first time when anything took place in the trust case in several years.

