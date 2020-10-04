Britney Spears' Conservatorship: All About The Singer's Feud With Father Jamie Spears

Over a decade ago, Britney Spears had entered into conservatorship with her very own father, Jamie Spears, after she suffered a public breakdown. According to the California Courts website, a conservatorship is when a judge appoints a responsible person or an organization (called the conservator) in order to care of another adult (called the conservatee) who cannot care for himself or herself or manage his or her own finances. Under the conservatorship, Britney Spears’ father was given full control over her financial and medical matters. Now, the father and daughter are at war as Britney Spears wants the conservatorship to end but her father doesn’t seem to think of it as a good idea yet. Read further ahead to know all about Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle

In 2007, Britney Spears started acting very erratically in public. The artist was spotted attacking a photographer’s car, she shaved her head, and was even caught driving her car in full speed with her infant son on her lap. At the time, Britney was put in a psychiatric hospital twice for a mental health evaluation. By 2008, when things started to become worse, Britney Spears was put under a conservatorship. According to reports from Los Angeles Times, Jamie Spears petitioned the courts at the time for an emergency “temporary” conservatorship. The petition was soon granted to him, giving Jamie Spears the legal right to oversee decisions about Britney Spear' health, including negotiating business deals and even restricting who can see her.

From 2009 to 2019, the conservatorship kept getting extended, and in 2019 Jamie Spears again requested the courts to have the conservatorship extended further. But, after the news of Jamie Spears physically abusing Britney Spears’ 14-year-old son Sean started making round, he decided to step down as Britney Spears’ primary conservator. According to reports from the LA Times, sources close to Britney Spears insisted that the conservatorship is good for her.

After Britney Spears completed her stay at a mental health facility in April 2019, she demanded the conservatorship to end. In July 2020, Britney Spears brother, Bryan Spears went on the As NOT Seen on TV Podcast and said that his sister has been in this for a long time now. He revealed that there was a need for the conservatorship in the start but things are completely fine now. Bryan Spears also said that his father did the best he could, given the situation he was put in. In September 2020, Britney Spears' lawyers filed a case to oppose sealing parts of the conservatorship, and from what it seems like, the Spears family is currently at war because of the conservatorship.

