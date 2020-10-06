Britney Spears To Be Under Conservatorship For The Rest Of Her Life? Read Here To Know

Britney Spears has been in the news for quite some time now owing to her conservatorship and the subsequent Free Britney movement by her fans. In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Britney Spears’ former estate manager Andrew Wallet opened up about her conservatorship. He also claimed that Britney Spears could be under conservatorship for the rest of her life. Here is a look at what he had to say about Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

Also Read | Britney Spears' Conservatorship: All About The Singer's Feud With Father Jamie Spears

Also Read | Britney Spears' Instagram Picture Leaves Fans Wondering If 'T Is For Trapped', See Here

Britney Spears' former estate manager on her conservatorship

Andrew Wallet said that he has seen people in conservatorship who have gotten themselves right and the conservatorship has also been terminated. However, not everyone knows about this as these people are not in the public eye. He also shared that other people can be in conservatorship for the rest of their lives. Talking about Britney Spears being under conservatorship for the rest of her life, he added that he is not saying that this is what is going to happen to Britney but this could happen to her.

Andrew Wallet further added that he believed the Britney Spears’ conservatorship was in the best interests of her and accused the Free Britney campaigners of pushing an agenda and complicating the proceedings. He also shared that a lot of these campaigners have no experience with the law and these legal proceedings are complex. Talking about Britney, he added he cannot say who it is hurting Britney but she is the only one who is getting hurt by all of this. He also mentioned a lot of criticism is completely wrong. Talking about her current state, Andrew Wallet said that to this day she does not have the capacity to sign the documents and make decisions for herself.

Also Read | Britney Spears' Dance Video, Amid Legal Battle Leaves Fans Worried About Her Mental Health

Also Read | Paris Hilton Reveals Meeting Britney Spears 'this Summer', Says 'saw Her In Malibu'

Britney Spears' conservatorship

The conservatorship began in the year 2008 and Andrew Wallet was helping in managing Britney’s estate since then till last year before he abruptly resigned. Britney Spears’ attorneys had told the Court last month that she is against Wallet’s return to conservatorship and called him uniquely unsuitable for the role, the report added. Britney Spears also does not want her father Jamie to continue his current role as the sole conservator of her estate. Instead, she is asking for a wealth management firm to be appointed.

Image Credits: Britney Spears' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.