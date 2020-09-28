Britney Spears' Instagram Picture Leaves Fans Wondering If 'T Is For Trapped', See Here

Britney Spears is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She regularly posts updates about her life on social media for her fans. She has been making headlines this year mainly due to her conservatorship. Earlier this year, #FreeBritney went viral over social media with fans demanding to terminate her conservatorship. In her recent Instagram post, fans have been speculating if she is trying to tell something through some code or secret message. Here is everything you need to know about Britney Spears' latest Instagram post.

Britney Spears' Instagram post leaves fans baffled

Britney Spears recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself. As soon as she shared the picture, it started going viral on the internet. She posted a picture of herself lying on a beach with her arms stretched wide and legs up in the air forming a T shape. The caption of the picture made fans curious about what she is trying to tell. Britney Spears captioned the post as, “ðŸ–ðŸðŸ– No ..... this isn’t “Just a Touch of Rose” ðŸŒ¹ or “RED” ... it is simply ME ... in the most general Britney way !!! Hey ðŸ‘‹ … while you’re at it ..... turn the photos upside down and you will find it’s a T !!!!!! For teacher ... tea ... test ... tomorrow ... time ... two ... ten ... tool ... try .... thanks .... they … I mean we could go all day with this one, right !?!? Anyhow … who was your favourite teacher in school ..... and what did you LEARN ðŸ¤“ðŸ¤“ðŸ¤“ðŸ¤“ ????” Here is a look at Britney Spears' cryptic Instagram post.

Britney Spears' Instagram

Fans speculate if 'T is for trapped'

As soon as she shared the picture, several fans have been looking at it as some sort of cryptic post. One such netizen commented “T for trapped”. Another user commented by saying, “I swear she is trying to tell us something in codes and hints If you are reading this: YOU ARE NOT ALONE”. One netizen also pointed out to her conservatorship and said, “T for Time to end the c0nservatorsh!p”. Here is a look at some of the comments on Britney Spears’ Instagram post.

Britney Spears' conservatorship

According to a report by Sputniknews.com, Britney Spears is under a court-imposed conservatorship since her infamous meltdown 12 years ago. Her father Jamie Spears is legally seeing her financial affairs and her well being. In July, the Free Britney campaign had gone viral on social media. The report added that she is unable to drive or spend her money without her father’s permission. She also cannot vote and her calls and messages are being monitored, the report added.

