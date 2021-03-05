Britney Spears Wishes Beau Sam Asghari On His Birthday, Grooves To Her Song 'Toxic'

Britney Spears has been in the headlines constantly throughout the last month, following her conservatorship battle with her father James Spears. However, the songstress isn’t letting any of it bother her special occasion with long time beau Sam Asghari. The latter celebrated his 27th birthday on March 4, 2021, and Spears had a "squeaky" wish for him, take a look.

Britney Spears wishes beau Sam Asghari with a quirky wish

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been in a relationship for close to five years now, and the singer often shares pictures of them together. Sam celebrated his birthday on March 4, 2021, and Britney took to her Instagram account to wish him in quite a fun and unique way on the rhythm of her popular song Toxic. She was seen dancing to the song and then creating similar music that it has by making squeaking sounds with her nose, on the bathroom glass. The post also had a second video that featured Sam doing the same.

Both of them were seen wearing bathrobes, and Britney had no makeup on with her hair in a messy updo. For her caption she wrote, “Happy birthday to the man that always makes me laugh!!!!! Who did it better????” and then tagged Sam. The post has been liked by as many as 1.2 million people with a huge amount of love for the two in the comments under it. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Asghari and Britney have been together since 2016 after they met during a project. They always kept their relationship low-key and normal, yet the two have quite a lot of people adoring them and shipping them. After the recent documentary that came out, titled Framing Britney Spears, which shed light on her conservatorship battle in details, Sam wrote in an Instagram story, “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way. I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves”.

