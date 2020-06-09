Actor Britt Ekland Says James Bond As A Father In 'No Time To Die' Will 'ruin The Fantasy'

Ex Bond Girl Britt Ekland in a recent interview commented on the new Bond Film No Time To Die. Ekland strongly opposed the idea of James Bond having a child in this new James Bond film. Britt Ekland rose to fame after she portrayed the role of Goodnight in Man with The Golden Sun.

The James Bond franchise has entertained audiences for decades. Over the years, the audience has witnessed several actors play the iconic fictional character of the British spy. Now, fans are once again eager to experience the Bond charm on screen.

No Time To Die will be releasing in November after its release was delayed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Amidst the news of the film’s release, it was reported that James Bond will also be a father in the new James Bond movie.

This news definitely brings a fresh twist to the British spy’s character, but it is not something that has been a welcome change for many James Bond franchise fans. The latest person to join this conversation is none other than Britt Ekland. Ekland is an ex-Bond girl who played the role of Goodnight in Man With The Golden Sun.

In a recent interview with a British talk show, Britt was asked about James Bond becoming a father in No Time To Die. Britt Ekland explained that James Bond as the character should be a “little more untouchable”. In the interview, the ex-Bond Girl also called the British spy “a fantasy”.

During the interview, Britt Ekland was also asked if this new plotline taints this James Bond fantasy. Britt agreed and said she personally thinks it ruins the character’s storyline over the years. Moving on, No Time Is Die is Daniel Craig’s last film as the British spy. After talking about the plotline, Britt Ekland was asked about who could be the next James Bond.

Britt Ekland cracked a joke at this question and said that she and Piers Morgan (the host of the TV show) will definitely not be picked. She also added the reason for not being chosen as the next Bond is the result of all the quarantine kilos being put on during the ongoing pandemic.

