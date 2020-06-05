Daniel Craig Says 'No Time To Die' Is His Sign Off In "best Possible Way"

No Time to Die is an upcoming spy film starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, it is the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond film franchise. Craig will be reprising the character for the fifth and final time. The actor says that it is the best possible sign off to the role. Read to know more.

Daniel Craig grateful for No Time to Die

In an interview with an online portal, Daniel Craig opened up about portraying James Bond for the last time. He said that playing Bond has been a part of his life for over a decade now. Craig stated that this was just one more chance to do something with the character they have not done before and to sort of sign off in “the best way possible.” The actor noted that he is just grateful for the chance to do it.

Author of James Bond book, Ian Fleming has showed much love for Jamaica, even settling down there. The character has spent a fair amount of time there in books as well as in a few films. But Daniel Craig’s depiction of the role has never been shot in the island country until the forthcoming movie.

The actor said that being in Jamaica was just exciting on so many levels for him. He has not been here for one. But also it is where Fleming wrote them so they were created here. He stated that there is always been a connection. Somehow James Bond has always ended in Jamaica for some reason or another. A lot of the movies have been shot there. Craig added that they are just incredibly fortunate to get a chance to be there and they were getting looked after so beautiful. He mentioned that he is so happy enjoying the sunshine and beaches there that he just cannot express it.

No Time to Die also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux, who will reportedly reprise their roles from previous films. The new addition to the cast is Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen. The film was first scheduled to release in April 2020. But it got postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, as per reports. No Time to Die is now slated to release in November 2020.

