Daniel Craig's James Bond To Become A Father In 'No TIme To Die'?

Daniel Craig's final reprisal of the role of James Bond in the film No Time to Die was originally scheduled to release in April 2020 but was later pushed to November due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As seen before with various projects, films done with post-production and waiting for release are usually subjected to a number of leaks that reveal key plot points of the story. Leaks have often been notorious in revealing the film's script which leads to an unsurprising experience for audience members when they finally watch the film. It is now revealed that some of the biggest plot points from No Time to Die have been leaked.

James Bond to become a father in No Time to Die?

No Time to Die will reportedly feature Daniel Craig's love interest, Dr. Madeleine Swann played by Lea Seydoux. The rumours have started to do the rounds after the call sheets of the film went on sale on eBay. The call sheets were apparently officially used in the film and feature scenes which were shot during the September 2019 schedule of No Time to Die.

The scene which got leaked through the call sheets reportedly features Seydoux and Lashana Lynch's Nomi, who is all set to be the first black agent in the film franchise. The leaks also suggest that James Bond will be saving humanity from a biological pandemic.

A source close to the film has also revealed to a news daily that James Bond will indeed become a father in the latest film. The source revealed that making Bond a father opens up a new world for Daniel Craig's Bond which includes drama and story development. Talking about Bond fighting a biological pandemic, the source revealed that though the outbreak shown in the film is not quite similar to COVID-19, it is still very timely and deadly.

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has collaborated for the script when former director Danny Boyle walked out of the film. No Time to Die is helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and is expected to have some amount of light-hearted humour, which is not often seen in Bond films. The story of No Time to Die is reportedly set five years after the events of Spectre, which released back in 2015.

