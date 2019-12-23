'Brittany Murphy Was Killed By Her Husband', Claims Brother Tony Bertolotti

Brittany Murphy had impressed many people with her performances in films like Clueless and Phoenix. Her death came in as a shocker to many when she collapsed in her home on December 20, 2009. The reason for her death was revealed and it has remained vague as to how she dies. Now, her half-brother Tony Bertolotti has come forward and claimed that the actor was indeed murdered and that her husband Simon Monjack had some connection to it.

Brittany Murphy's half brother Tony Bertolotti claims she was murdered

Brittany Murphy's half-brother Tony Bertolotti claims that the actor was murdered as at times a dead artist is worth more than an alive one. Brittany's death was apparently caused by pneumonia, anaemia and drug intoxication, various prescription pills were also reportedly found in her system during the postmortem. Tony gave a statement to a news daily which said that one could look at the death from a distance and understand something is wrong with it. Tony claims that Brittany would never use drugs as she was a conservative person.

Tony added furthermore that Brittany's death was one of the biggest conspiracies at the time and someone will surely unmask the truth of her passing someday. Bertolotti revealed that Brittany's father was looking to unclue the mystery of her death but failed to do so as he got a stroke. Tony revealed that his father was obsessed with finding out the truth about her death until his very last breath.

