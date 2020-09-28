What Is A Ward In Enola Holmes? Whose Ward Does Enola Become In The End?

Millie Bobby Brown-starrer Enola Holmes was released on Netflix on September 23. Helmed by director Harry Bradbeer, the adventure film is based on English author Nancy Springer’s novel series on Sherlock's sister Enola Holmes. The Netflix film’s adventurous and forward-thinking storyline has gripped many fans and Enola has become the new feminist icon. Read on to find out, “What is a ward in Enola Holmes?”

Read | 'Enola Holmes' Director Reveals Film Is Parallel To His Previous Work 'Fleabag'

What is a ward in Enola Holmes?

In the film, fans see that Enola wakes up on the morning of her sixteenth birthday only to find that her mother is missing. While she is still confused about her mother’s sudden disappearance, she goes to the railway station to receive her elder brothers Mycroft Holmes (Sam Claflin) and Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). As soon as her brothers reach her countryside abode, Sherlock begins to look for clues that might help him understand the mystery behind his mother Eudoria’s disappearance.

Source: @Margaret__Bel (Twitter)

Read | New 'Enola Holmes' character posters featuring Millie Bobby Brown and other cast out

Given that Enola is still very young to take care of herself, Mycroft takes her in as his ward. This means that he has the responsibility of protecting her, training her and acting as a parental figure for her. Since she is completely in his care, Mycroft decides to transport her away to a girls hostel, which will turn his "wildling, untamed" sister into a proper lady. But Enola has other plans.

Read | Millie Bobby Brown shares how getting the British accent right in 'Enola Holmes' was tough

Enola runs away from home but is caught in London

Enola runs off to London in order to escape being under Mycroft’s wings and to escape being sent to a boarding school. She begins to look for her mother in England, meanwhile also solving the case of the missing Marquess boy. But just when she finds the missing Marquess boy, Tewkesbury, she is caught by a cop from Scotland Yard. The cop was deployed in London by Mycroft to find his unruly sister and bring her back home.

Read | Millie Bobby Brown reveals she achieved major teenage accomplishment during pandemic

Given that Enola is Mycroft’s ward, he worries for her. He fears that she might end up being a nobody in a society that expects women to be obedient and well mannered. Hence, he takes her to boarding school to train her so that she could be eventually married to a Lord. However, Enola escapes from the boring school with the help of Tewkesbury.

Source: @partridgeupdate (Twitter)

At the end of the film, Enola finally solves the case of the missing Marquess boy before Sherlock Holmes solves it. She also finds enough clues about her mother Eudoria to know that Eudoria is secretly working for a women suffragette group. She even meets her mother at the end of the film. Finally, Sherlock asks Mycroft to let Enola off the hook given that she has proven her mettle as a detective. Sherlock then decides to take Enola under his wings as his ward.

Source: @HenryCavillNews (Twitter)

Promo Image Source: Enola Holmes Netflix (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.