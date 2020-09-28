Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Her 48th In 'birthday Suit'; Daughter Apple Drops Funny Comment

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 48th birthday, and in true Goop fashion, has stunned the internet by her birthday post. Gwyneth took to her Instagram and shared a bare body click of herself posing in her backyard. The actor and Goop founder, who has 7.3 million followers on Instagram, currently, had her comment section flooded with messages and thoughts from fans. However, one comment under Paltrow's post caught special attention by fans. Check it out below -

Gwyneth Paltrow's birthday post

Gwyneth Paltrow's birthday post, in which she declared that she is wearing her 'birthday suit' did garner a lot of traction on the internet. However, Paltrow's daughter Apple left a hilarious comment which received over 9.5K likes. Apple Martin, Paltrow's daughter, simply took to the comment section and wrote 'MOM'. Check out her comment below -

While Paltrow celebrates her 48th birthday, in the past, she has been open about her dynamic with her children Apple and Moses. The actor-entrepreneur had appeared at the Drew Barrymore show where she talked about co-parenting and how her journey has transformed from the initial days. Paltrow stated that, in a way, her relationship with Chris Martin is better now than it was when they were married.

The actor opened up saying that a relationship asks for 50-50 and the actions of the other person do not matter extensively. The actor is vocal about her well-being which reflects upon her brand Goop. She believes that once a person can take responsibility in looking through their own trauma, 'garbage', and how it presents upon the relationship they share with someone, then they can change the dynamics and move closer towards healing.

Talking about her kids, Paltrow had stated that she does not want them to get traumatized revealing that Chris and she are committed to putting them first. Paltrow also told Barrymore that even though one can leave a marriage, they are still going to be a part of the family. Paltrow and Chris were married from 2003 to 2016. She went on to marry Brad Falchuk in 2018.

