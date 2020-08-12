Brooklyn Beckham’s Fiancée Nicola Peltz’s ‘baby B’ Post On Insta Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

Actor Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz recently shared 2 pictures that featured the couple. Brooklyn appears to be kissing his fiancée on the cheek in the Instagram post. However, this picture was shared with a cryptic caption that sparked Nicola Peltz's pregnancy rumours.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s post was captioned as, “baby b”. Several fans hence speculated that Nicola Peltz was pregnant. While some questioned Nicola if she was pregnant in the comments section, some seemed to be surprised by the captioned. Further, a user also felt that Nicola’s baby would grow up to be a model. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Source: Nicola Peltz's Instagram

Peltz appears to be wearing a floral dress in the Instagram post. Further, she let her hair down and also paired her outfit with a belt. On the other hand, her fiancée styled in a casual outfit. Beckham features in a black t-shirt and a pair of beige pants.

Brooklyn Beckham’s Instagram post:

While Nicola Peltz’s post hints at her pregnancy, it could also be a response to her fiancée’s last post wherein the two appear to be intimate. As of today, Brooklyn Beckham also took to Instagram to share two pictures of his fiancée. While the first image featured a solo snap of While Nicola Peltz, the second featured the couple. He captioned the post as, “It’s me and you forever”. Further he also dropped a heart emoji at the end. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Nicola Peltz's pregnancy rumours:

Nicola Peltz's pregnancy rumours have not only surfaced due to her recent Instagram post but also due to Victoria Beckham’s Instagram post. Brooklyn Beckham’s mother recently shared an Instagram post which featured Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Further, this post was quite similar to the one shared by Nicola recently. Victoria Beckham captioned the Instagram post as, "The sweetest couple at sunset @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz, looking so amazing in the #VBPAW20 rose print dress"! Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it.

You can check out some of the comments here:

Source: Victoria Beckham’s Instagram

Promo Image Source: Nicola Peltz’s Instagram account

