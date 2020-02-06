Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Reasons Why Rosa Diaz Is A Fan-favourite Character In The Show

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is all set to have its seventh season on the air. The characters from the show are some of the most favourites and memorable ones that people like. One of these characters is Rosa Diaz. She is a detective and is shown to be a tough young woman. She also has an emotional side.

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Best And Most Hilarious Moments From Season 1

Here are some best Rosa Diaz moments

Rosa and Officer Deetmore

Rosa Diaz went to Officer Deetmore, who is a patrol officer, and gave him a children's police kit because he had mislabelled the weapon. When Captain Holt asked her to go and apologize for the same, she again made fun of him and also made an offensive cartoon of him in the elevator. This shows Rosa's unapologetic outlook as well as her humour.

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Captain Holt Is The Right Combination Of Leadership And Fun

Rosa Diaz in jail

Rosa Diaz was visited by Captain Holt and Terry Jeffords and the two asked her to distract Detective Hawkins. Rosa asked Hawkins to put up a good word for her to the warden. She then imagines that she hits and slaps her hard, which is a hilarious sequence as she seems very happy to imagine the same.

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Character Adrian Pimento's Most Hilarious Moments On The Show

Rosa comes out

Rosa Diaz comes out to the squad as a bisexual, she gives them 1 minute to ask her all kinds of questions. Amy asked her how long has she known, Terry asked what made her decide to tell them and she said that Charles had found out and was positive that wouldn't be able to keep it as a secret. Jake asked if she was seeing anyone and she says that she does and her name's Tiffany. Jake knew it was a fake name as Rosa didn't want them to look her up.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Times When Charles Boyle Proved To Be A Great Friend

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 First Look Reveals It Will Have 'more Crime Cracking'; Watch

Image Courtesy: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.