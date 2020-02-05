'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Best And Most Hilarious Moments From Season 1

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be starting with Season 7 of the series on February 6, 2020. The show has had a good run and was supposed to be finished after Season 5, but the fans rioted on Twitter, and so it was revived for Season 6. The popularity of the show has now given it another season. Season 1 is one of the most crucial seasons as it lays the foundation of the show.

Here are some great moments to remember from Season 1:

Sergeant Peanut Butter

Detective Charles Boyle takes two bullets on his back in order to save Rosa Diaz during a criminal chase. The detective is given the medal of valour from the NYPD. At the ceremony, Boyle comes to know that a horse named Sergeant Peanut Butter has also been given the same medal as well. Charles realises that Peanut Butter is getting more attention and appreciation than him and gets jealous.

Adam Sandler's cameo

In episode 15 of the show, Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago have to become a part of an auction in order to catch a perp. Jake becomes the auctioneer and starts emceeing the event. Peralta has no idea about the Greek Antiques and speaks gibberish about them.

Adam Sandler, playing himself, tries to buy these. He then gets annoyed with Jake, gets on the stage and asks how much people will pay to put a sock in Jake's mouth.

Charles Boyle depressed

Charles Boyle is dumped by his girlfriend Vivian Ludley. He becomes extremely depressed and wears a costume from The Matrix to the precinct.

He also starts eating boiled eggs directly from a bag saying that he has no taste for life anymore. Even though it is supposed to be an emotional scene, the acting of Joe Lo Truglio makes the scene worth watching.

Image Courtesy: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Instagram

