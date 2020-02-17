'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Melissa Fumero Gives Birth To Her Second Son

The first few episodes of season seven of the hit show Brooklyn Nine-Nine have aired and have been loved by the fans. One week after the first episode of season seven, one of the main leads of the show Melissa Fumero also shared a piece of good news with her fans. She took to her Instagram to share a picture of her second son.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Melissa Fumero gives birth to a son:

In this post, we can see Melissa Fumero announced that she has given birth to her and David Fumero's, second child. The baby boy has been named Axel. He was born on Valentine's Day. Melissa and David already are parents to a 3-year-old son Enzo. Melissa captioned the picture by writing "Welcome to the world, Axel You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday! 💗❤️❤️💙💙," we can see the kid in the black-and-white picture. Fans and friends congratulated her and her family on the birth of her second child.

David Fumero shares a picture of his child

David Fumero also shared a picture of where he is seen holding Axel. He captioned the picture by writing "I got the best #valentines #day Present!! Mama is a master at baking these! I’m a lucky dude! Welcome to the world Axel! 2/14/20". Take a look at his post here.

The news of Melissa Fumero came out in November when the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star took to her Instagram and shared a picture with the baby bump. She captioned the picture by writing “Oh yeah, I’m hella pregnant. To be honest, I haven’t felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and... I don’t feel that cute? But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker... so I feel a little bit cute today. ✌🏽🤓 #herewegoagain #babyboynumerodos”. Take a look at the post here.

