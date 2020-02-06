Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Gina Linetti Is The Right Combination Of Weirdness And Confidence

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently one of the most popular shows in the world. The characters from the show are highly appreciated by the fans and the audience and they make the show memorable. Gina Linetti, played by Chelsea Peretti, is one such character from the show. She works as the assistant of the captain and is involved with the squad as well.

Here are some of the most memorable Gina Linetti moments:

Gina with the psychologists

In the 16th episode of Season 1, the squad goes to Captain Holt's house on his birthday party. Gina meets a group of psychologists in the party who get fascinated by her and the way her mind works. We then see Gina telling a huge group pf psychologists things that are hilarious and typical of her character. She is heard saying that all men are at least 30 % attracted to her and that she feels like she is the Paris of people. The psychologists then claim that she is an extreme clash of Ego and Id, which they have never seen.

Gina gets robbed

Gina Linetti gets robbed and some items from her house are stolen. Captain Holt, Rosa Diaz and Amy Santiago go to her house to investigate. She hilariously describes weird items to be her prized possessions. Two of the stolen items were a large painting of a naked lady on a lion and one set of Joseph Gordon Levitt nesting dolls.

Gina gets lost in her phone

Gina Linetti is found to be extremely lost in her phone by Jake Peralta. The squad then bets that whoever successfully takes her eyes off her phone will win. Charles Boyle gets hit by a stapler as he approaches her, Jake tries to distract her by music but she dances while using her phone, Amy Santiago tried to say that George Bush died but Gina answers "Who that?" and Rosa uses the air horn but to no avail. Terry wins the bet as he changes his relationship status to 'It's Complicated'.

