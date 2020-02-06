'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Best Moments From Season 6 That Will Make You ROFL

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is coming up with the 7th season of the series on February 6. The show is amongst the most loved series which enjoys massive viewership which is why it was revived for Season 7. Initially, the show was supposed to have only 5 seasons but the fans stood up against it. Season 6 was one of the most compelling seasons. Find out the best moments in season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

When Jake and Charles meet Caleb

Jake and Charles go to meet the cannibal prisoner Caleb to find out a piece of information about a person who is taking out the hearts of victims after killing them. Caleb and Jake have a fun time talking to each other. The entire section is hilarious. However, the part where Caleb tries to eat Jake's hand will make you ROFL.

When Jake Peralta was late for the meeting

Jake Peralta was late for the meeting with Raymond and the training session of the new copier machine. Raymond decides to punish Jake in a supremely nasty way. The segment is so funny that one gets to see the Commissioner giving amusing High-Fives to all the officers because Jake hates high-fives.

Also Read | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' best and most hilarious moments from Season 1

Raymond and Jake's fight startles Hitchcock

Raymond is keen on making Jake Peralta in charge of protecting Detective Hitchcock from spilling any food on himself. The quarrel between the two after Jake denies taking the 'SUICIDE' mission startles Hitchcock and he spills two full jars of spaghetti sauce on himself. The best part of this scene is the argument between Raymond and Jake.

Also Read | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Captain Holt is the right combination of leadership and fun

NYPD vs FDNY

The New York Police Department and the Fire Department of New York city fall into a bet. Raymond comes to help NYPD to win and he drinks three bottles of alcohol. With only 10 seconds remaining, he has to drink one entire bottle. However, he finishes it off. But is he alright? It is important to see this scene to enjoy it.

Also Read | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' character Adrian Pimento's most hilarious moments on the show

The plan to kidnap

One of the coolest and funniest segments of the show was when a group of NYPD detective conspires against the system. They come up with a kidnapping plan to capture CJ. The milk joke on CJ between the meeting is hilarious.

Also Read | Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Times when Charles Boyle proved to be a great friend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.