Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Fans Upset After Makers Announce Series' End With Season 8

On Thursday, NBC announced the conclusion of the police procedural comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine with its upcoming eighth season. The Dan Goor and Michael Schur series will end in the 2021-22 broadcast season, revealed the former in a statement released on Brooklyn Nine-Nine's official Twitter handle. Soon after the news broke the internet, '#Brooklyn99' started trending on Twitter as ardent fans of the American TV show flocked to the micro-blogging platform to express their disappointment.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine last season's announcement leaves fans disheartened

Yesterday, an update about Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 was shared by the makers on their Twitter handle and announced that the much-awaited season 8 will be the last season of the NBC series. Co-creator Dan Goor broke the news in an official statement by taking a stroll down memory lane and shared his memories from the show, which first aired on Fox in 2013. It was also revealed that the farewell season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will comprise just 10 episodes, which will mark the American comedy series' shortest season till date.

In his statement, Goor wrote, "I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve." He also added, "Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long." Along with releasing the statement on the micro-blogging platform, the series' Twitter handle quoted the co-creator by writing, "The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory."

Take a look:

"The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory." pic.twitter.com/HBVVV5cRJc — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 11, 2021

Ever since the statement surfaced online, it has become one of the trending topics of discussion among netizens on social media. While one user tweeted writing, "They should have ended it with season 9 episode 9 #Brooklyn99", another wrote, "I'm going to miss this show so much! Always made me laugh when I most needed it and it still does #b99 #Brooklyn99".

Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

getting sad about b99, it's one of my favourite shows and my go-to comfort show I've actually been rewatching to try and stay sane during this never ending lockdown. I will miss it greatly. #Brooklyn99 #BrooklynNineNine pic.twitter.com/JzC6Cc8pMz — bia☕ (@xbiavismara) February 11, 2021

Brb currently crying that season 8 will only have 10 episodes and I will be losing something that is basically my support show😭 #Brooklyn99 — Tia (@Wolf_Winchester) February 11, 2021

So many things going through my head right now, kinda thought it was coming but wish we got to end on season 9 episode 9, however I'm so grateful to have had them for this long and happy they get to end it how they want. Hey maybe now we'll get all the bloopers🤞🏽😀 #Brooklyn99 https://t.co/rWC30kEENK — palm sPRIngs🌴- 🏳️‍🌈GC TLI ⁹⁹ Ⓥ (@Primis82) February 11, 2021

then the end came. thank you for all the wonderful moments and for all the help you gave me without even imagining that you were helping me.#brooklyn99 https://t.co/lVczkW20nV — andy samberg's quotes (@quotesamberg) February 11, 2021

