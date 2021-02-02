Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Premiere Date On Netflix India Is Finally Out! Find Out Here

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a police procedural comedy television series. There are seven seasons released by the makers, but only six are available for fans on Netflix India. It has been almost a year since Indian followers of the series are waiting for the Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7, while several other places have already viewed it. Now the makers have shared the premiere date of the upcoming season in the country.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 on Netflix India release date out

Netflix has announced when Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 will be available for fans in India. The streamers provided a list of movies and shows coming to the platform this month, and it included the latest season of the comedy series. Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 on Netflix India will finally arrive on February 10, 2021. All episodes are expected to be released at the same time; however, no confirmation is made yet. Netflix shared a picture of Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago holding the premiere date. Take a look at it below.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 cast has Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller reprising their main characters from the previous seasons. Vanessa Bayer and Kenny Stevenson will be seen in recurring roles. J. K. Simmons, Neil Campbell, Nicole Bilderback, Jason Mantzoukas, Michael McDonald, Kyra Sedgwick, Craig Robinson, Nicole Byer, and Antonio Raul Corbo are part of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 cast as they will be seen in a cameo.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 has 13 episodes, with the first two being released on February 6, 2020, on NBC in the United States of America. The other 11 episodes were dropped weekly until April 23, 2020. The release scheduled for Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 on Netflix India is not revealed yet. As it is already a year late from many other places, fans are expecting that the streamers will provide all episodes together. However, it could also vary and will be known later this month.

The episodes are directed by Cortney Carrillo, Luke Del Tredici, Michael McDonald, Neil Campbell, Claire Scanlon, Kim Nguyen, Kyra Sedgwick, Linda Mendoza, Matthew Novella, Rebecca Asher, and Dan Goor. The plot will show Raymond Holt dealing with demotion to patrol officer, with Jake and Amy deciding to start a family. The series is already renewed for an eighth season.

